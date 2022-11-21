PM slams Cong over Patkar joining Rahul’s yatra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

Leading the BJP’s campaign in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the upcoming elections would decide state’s path for the next 25 years and not just five years. He also targeted the Congress over activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul to address rallies in Gujarat today Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in support of party candidates in poll-bound Gujarat on Monday. The first rally will be held in Surat and the other in Rajkot

Rahul will take a break from the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is set to enter Madhya Pradesh on November 23

In MP, AICC general secretary Priyanka Vadra will join brother Rahul in the yatra from November 23 to 25. tns

Addressing rallies at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad in the Saurashtra region after offering prayers at the Somnath temple, the Prime Minister spoke of the development works undertaken by the BJP government, including to resolve water shortage and providing water through pipelines to people.

As he recalled the issue of water scarcity in the Saurashtra region, the PM also slammed Rahul for walking with Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar, who “stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades”. Claiming the ambitious project of building Sardar Sarovar Dam over the Narmada was delayed because many people tried hard to stall it, the PM said, “The Narmada project was the only solution to quench the thirst of the arid region of Kutch and Kathiyawad. You must have seen yesterday how a Congress leader was walking with a woman who was an anti-Narmada activist. She had stalled the project for three decades.” He accused activists of defaming Gujarat to such an extent that even the World Bank stopped funds for the project.