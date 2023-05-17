PM to embark on three-nation tour on May 19

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a three-nation tour, beginning with a visit to Hiroshima in Japan from May 19 to 21 for the G7 Summit under the Japanese presidency.

During the summit, the Prime Minister will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries on subjects such as peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; food, fertiliser and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and environment; resilient infrastructure; and development cooperation, stated an official news release.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the participating leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

The PM will then travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation. Thereafter, he will visit Sydney, Australia, from May 22 to 24 to participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit.