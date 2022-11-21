Police conduct fresh searches across Delhi, G’gram in Shradha murder case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

The Delhi Police today conducted fresh searches across the Capital, including the forest areas of Chhattarpur and the locality where accused Aaftab Poonawala used to live with victim Shradha Walker before she was killed, officials said.

The officials said the investigators in the case have scaled up the searches in Mehrauli and at Aaftab’s flat in a bid to recover the remaining parts of Shradha’s chopped body parts and the murder weapon, as the accused’s custody remand expires on Tuesday.

According to the official, a Delhi Police team is also conducting searches in the forest areas of Gurugram near the office where Aaftab used to work earlier.

A separate team visited the flat where the accused and the victim lived together in a live-in relationship to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation, they said.

While the permission for Aaftab’s narco test has been received, investigators are running against time to get it conducted. The test will most probably be undertaken at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini tomorrow.

Aaftab allegedly strangled Shradha and chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.