President Droupadi Murmu speaks to new Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel

PTI

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu spoke with her Nepal counterpart, Ram Chandra Paudel, over telephone on Friday and congratulated him on assuming office. Both Presidents also discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation and hoped ties would reach greater heights. TNS

NIA files chargesheet against PFI members

New Delhi: The NIA has filed a fresh chargesheet in the PFI Nizamabad case against five members of the banned outfit, who were found involved in “provoking and radicalising Muslim youths, recruiting them in the banned outfit. TNS

IS: Chargesheet against BTech students filed

New Delhi: The NIA has filed a fresh chargesheet against radicalised BTech graduates Maaz Muneer Ahmed (23) and Syed Yasin (22) for allegedly conspiring to further the activities of Islamic State. TNS

Will close all madrasas, says Assam CM Sarma

Belagavi (K'taka): Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he intended to shut all madrasas as these were not needed in ‘New India’.