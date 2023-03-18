President Droupadi Murmu speaks to new Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu spoke with her Nepal counterpart, Ram Chandra Paudel, over telephone on Friday and congratulated him on assuming office. Both Presidents also discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation and hoped ties would reach greater heights. TNS
NIA files chargesheet against PFI members
New Delhi: The NIA has filed a fresh chargesheet in the PFI Nizamabad case against five members of the banned outfit, who were found involved in “provoking and radicalising Muslim youths, recruiting them in the banned outfit. TNS
IS: Chargesheet against BTech students filed
New Delhi: The NIA has filed a fresh chargesheet against radicalised BTech graduates Maaz Muneer Ahmed (23) and Syed Yasin (22) for allegedly conspiring to further the activities of Islamic State. TNS
Will close all madrasas, says Assam CM Sarma
Belagavi (K'taka): Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he intended to shut all madrasas as these were not needed in ‘New India’.
BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues
Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...
Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'
Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV
Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped