Priyanka attacks BJP over jobs, price rise

New Delhi, February 28

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the “rising unemployment and prices” and accused the ruling party of “working only for the rich” and its “industrialist friends”.

Addressing a rally in Tamkuhi Raj, Kushinagar, the stronghold of former Congress leader RPN Singh who recently joined the BJP, Priyanka said the actual election issues were inflation, high fuel prices, mounting power tariff and farmers’ woes.

She was campaigning in support of state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, who is contesting from Kushinagar.

She asked the youth to reflect on the reasons for being jobless after five years of the Yogi government and for the “precarious” situation of small businesses.

“How did such politics come to flourish? Who are the beneficiaries of these policies? It is time to wake up and see the reality,” the Congress leader said.

“There are a whopping 12 lakh vacant government posts in UP, but CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi do not mention this. They talk big, but fail to fill these vacancies,” she said, accusing the Centre of selling national assets to a few industrialists.