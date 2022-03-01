Priyanka attacks BJP over jobs, price rise

New Delhi, February 28
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the “rising unemployment and prices” and accused the ruling party of “working only for the rich” and its “industrialist friends”.
Addressing a rally in Tamkuhi Raj, Kushinagar, the stronghold of former Congress leader RPN Singh who recently joined the BJP, Priyanka said the actual election issues were inflation, high fuel prices, mounting power tariff and farmers’ woes.
She was campaigning in support of state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, who is contesting from Kushinagar.
12 lakh govt posts vacant
There are 12 lakh vacant government posts in UP, but CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi do not mention this. They talk big, but fail to fill the vacancies. —Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader
She asked the youth to reflect on the reasons for being jobless after five years of the Yogi government and for the “precarious” situation of small businesses.
“How did such politics come to flourish? Who are the beneficiaries of these policies? It is time to wake up and see the reality,” the Congress leader said.
“There are a whopping 12 lakh vacant government posts in UP, but CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi do not mention this. They talk big, but fail to fill these vacancies,” she said, accusing the Centre of selling national assets to a few industrialists.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...