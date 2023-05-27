Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected

New Delhi, May 27
Rain with gusty winds lashed Delhi and National Capital Region on Saturday morning.
As per IGI Airport data, Delhi experienced moderate to severe thunderstorm with very strong gusty winds. The downpour impacted flights and uprooted trees in the city.
A cluster of cloud patches are passing through the Delhi-NCR. Under its influence:— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 27, 2023
Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would continue Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/UR8fdktm7B
Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing through Delhi-NCR.
Under its influence, thunderstorm/dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 kmph would continue in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next two hours, it said around 6.30 am.
On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. with PTI inputs
