Ready for war if India attacks: New Pakistan army chief

PTI

Islamabad, December 3

Pakistan's newly appointed army chief General Asim Munir on Saturday said that if his country was attacked, the Pakistani armed forces would “not only defend every inch of our motherland, but take the fight back to the enemy”.

Munir made the remarks during his first-ever visit to troops in the frontline areas in Rakhchikri sector of the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

“We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from the Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan and Jammu and Kashmir recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever war is imposed on us,” he said.

General Munir had, on November 24, replaced General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired after serving two consecutive three-year terms as the army chief in the coup-prone country.