'Ready to work on shortcomings': Congress meet begins today

Udaipur, May 12

Ahead of the three-day brainstorming session commencing in Mewar’s Udaipur from tomorrow, the Congress today invoked its “historical responsibility as the main opposition party of the country” saying it will have to adapt to changing circumstances to meet the expectations of the people.

Why riots only in poll-bound states, asks Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged conspiracies behind communal skirmishes in the state saying, “You will only witness such riots in poll-bound states.” Congress chief’s election will conclude by Aug Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Congress president’s election would conclude by August and the process of internal polls was already underway. The Congress has made it clear that the issue of Congress leadership is not on the table at the Chintan Shivir.

In a rare admission of intra-party infirmities on the eve of the introspection meeting, the Congress acknowledged its “limitations” and said it needed to improve ideologically and organisationally to best articulate national concerns ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“There is a need to bring about organisational changes. At a time when the country is facing multiple challenges, it is natural that the Congress will discharge its responsibilities towards the people and articulate their concerns. That is why we are holding the Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir,” Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Asked to list out priorities for the meeting, which will begin with the opening remarks of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Surjewala said the country had expectations from the party and the party would need to change.

“We know we have limitations, we know we have shortcomings. We need to improve our ideology and organisation further. We will have to adapt to changing circumstances and transform ourselves. It is with this in mind that we embark upon this historic shivir,” Surjewala said, adding that the pledge the party takes on May 15, after three days of deliberations, would lay down a roadmap for Congress revival and also pave the way for “India’s golden future”.

Earlier today, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who is hosting the conclave being attended by 422 party delegates, said people saw the Congress as the main opposition and the Chintan Shivir would help the party signal fresh hope.

Asked if it was relevant for the Congress to pitch itself as superior to others in the opposition space following serial electoral setbacks, Surjewala insisted the Congress was indeed the main non-BJP force.

“The historical and present-day fact is that we are the principal opposition party of the country. It is true that we have lost many elections and we have also won many. That does not change the reality that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Congress flag flies high in every village,” the Congress media chief argued.

He said the party had a “historical and futuristic responsibility of saving the ethos of the Constitution and the values intrinsic to the idea of India when religion and caste polarisation have become the mantra of present day rulers”.

Overall, the Congress framed the shivir in context of its role as a secular force pitted against “BJP’s politics of communal hate and narrow Hindutva”. The shivir will end with the adoption of Nav Sankalp Declaration.

