Sanctions on Russia won't affect us, says IAF Vice-Chief

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, March 2

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is confident that US-imposed sanctions on Russia will not have a significant impact on its flying operations.

The IAF Vice-Chief, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, said, “There are sanctions but we have gone through similar issues earlier and maybe, this would be more serious... I think it will not affect us critically.”

“Our position is very strong and our relations with both countries (Russian and the US) have remained (strong) and you have seen that,” he said, adding the situation is being evaluated.

Our position strong Our position is very strong and our relations with both countries (Russian and the US) have remained (strong). —Sandeep Singh, IAF Vice-chief

“There will be certain difficulties. There is no doubt about it. But I think it should not affect us too much. I am confident that it won’t affect us significantly,” the Air Marshal said.

Sources said the IAF had stocked up spares for its fighter jet fleet fearing an escalation of the India-China military standoff since May 2020. These spares could hold good for few months.

The IAF fighter jet fleet is more than 60 per cent of Russian parentage that includes 272 of the Sukhoi 30 MKI, 61 planes of MiG-29 and some 80 planes of MiG-21.

#iaf