Sonia Gandhi to decide on Prashant Kishor's entry into Congress

New Delhi, April 22
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will take the final call on the entry of poll strategy Prashant Kishor into the party at a time of rapid electoral slide across states. While many Congress leaders feel Kishor, with his statistical solutions to Congress’ waning political and ideological appeal, might just write the correct diagnosis and prescription, others are wary of his past engagements with a range of parties. The issue of ideological commitment of anyone joining the Congress remains important, but the leaders have left it to the judgment of the party chief, a veteran said. —
