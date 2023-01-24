Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 24

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal on Tuesday afternoon at 14:28:31 IST, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending tremors across New Delhi and the the national capital region as well.

Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur as well. There was no immediate report of loss of life or property from there.

The quake struck at 2:28 pm with the epicentre in Nepal at a place 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km.

Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other hanging objects.

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi pic.twitter.com/VZkRU4uyLy — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

with inputs from agencies

