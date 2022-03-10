Supreme Court adjourns hearing in Vijay Mallya contempt case

New Delhi, March 9
The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred by a day the hearing with regard to the appearance of businessman Vijay Mallya to decide the quantum of sentence to be awarded to the fugitive for contempt of court.
Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has been in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017. He has already been found guilty of contempt of court.
A Bench led by Justice UU Lalit posted the matter for hearing at 2 pm on March 10 after senior advocate and amicus curiae Jaideep Gupta sought adjournment, saying he would be busy in another case. —
