 Tapping the Yogi factor: What makes Adityanath one of BJP's most sought-after campaigners

Tapping the Yogi factor: What makes Adityanath one of BJP’s most sought-after campaigners

BJP also needs Adityanath to make Karnataka elections more about communities than castes (Lingayats, Vokkaligas etc) where it seems to be facing some issues

Tapping the Yogi factor: What makes Adityanath one of BJP’s most sought-after campaigners

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI Photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 26

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka today, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath touched all the right nerves to pitch for his party.

Adityanath said the BJP “carried out massive development in Karnataka”, “Ram Mandir will be ready by 2024”, “BJP’s double engine government banned PFI and broke its backbone”, there were “no riots or curfew” in his state during the past six years (his tenure period) and also that “Hanuman was born in Karnataka”.

Adityanath slammed the Muslim quota and called it illegal.

He alsoclaimed that the Congress talked about development but their schemes only became a reality after its term ends whereas when Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps the foundation of a scheme, he also inaugurates it.

Adityanath—the ‘mahant’ of ‘Gorakhnath math’

According to sources, BJP’s Karnataka leadership specifically asked for campaigns by Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma—its two popular Hindutva faces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the party’s main star, there is no doubt.For Karnataka, he is expected to hold 12 to 15 public meetings/rallies/road shows on April 28, April 29, May 3, May 4, May 6 and May 7, according to reports.

Home Minister Amit Shah also draws crowds but when it comes to ‘Hindutva’ brand of politics, Adityanath appears to be into his own.

Adityanath’s ‘bhagwa’ appeal, polarising brand of politics, the "bulldozer baba” image and the mafia crackdown in UP has put him in a different category.

Karnataka is also known for its religious ‘mutts’, some of which are also said to have links with the ‘Nath’ community—the sect Adityanath belongs to.

He is also the ‘mahant’ or the chief priest of the Gorakhnath math in Gorakhpur.

As chief minister, he has been in the limelight over the law and order situation/encounters in UP.

Observers say the BJP also needs him to “polarise” the Karnataka elections into communities andavoid breakup into castes—Lingayats, Vokkaligas etc—wherethe party appears to be facing issues.

Karnataka’s 'Hindutva' politics

Observers say that Karnataka politics is influenced by ‘Hindutva’ politics and politicians/ leaders from north India, more than other states in south India—Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

In fact, Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan holds a similar place in Karnataka as Ayodhya in north India.

If the Ram temple movement strengthened the saffron party in Hindi-belt, the Eidgah campaign of the 1990s led by right-wing helped it gain foothold and power in Karnataka.

Several religious leaders from the state also participated in the Ayodhya movement.

From just four seats in 1989, the party continuously improved to form the government in the state—the first and the only BJP-ruled state in south India.

Polls to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

