The Tribune celebrates Foundation Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Floral tributes were paid to The Tribune founder Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia on the 141st anniversary of the publication here today.

A great visionary and philanthropist, Majithia founded The Tribune on February 2, 1881, in Lahore. Members of The Tribune Trust Justice SS Sodhi (retd) and Gurbachan Jagat; Punjabi Tribune Editor Swaraj Bir Singh, Dainik Tribune Editor Raj Kumar Singh and General Manager Vinay Verma paid tribute to Majithia. Hundreds of employees also remembered the founder on the occasion. —