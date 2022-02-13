To stem discord, Mamata forms 20-member panel

New Delhi, February 12
Giving a strong message that she has the last word in the TMC, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday formed a national working committee (NWC) of the party under her leadership.
The NWC is supposed to have 20 members out of which 16 were announced today. Lok Sabha member and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay, former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, senior Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim are among those who have been named as members.
After a meeting presided over by Mamata, West Bengal IT and Electronics Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters that barring the post of chairperson held by Mamata herself, all other posts in the party, including the post of national general secretary held by Abhishek, had been abolished for the time being. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...