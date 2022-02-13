To stem discord, Mamata forms 20-member panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Giving a strong message that she has the last word in the TMC, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday formed a national working committee (NWC) of the party under her leadership.

The NWC is supposed to have 20 members out of which 16 were announced today. Lok Sabha member and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay, former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, senior Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim are among those who have been named as members.

After a meeting presided over by Mamata, West Bengal IT and Electronics Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters that barring the post of chairperson held by Mamata herself, all other posts in the party, including the post of national general secretary held by Abhishek, had been abolished for the time being. —