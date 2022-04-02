TRS misleading farmers over procurement: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, April 1
Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal today attacked the TRS in the Rajya Sabha over paddy procurement and asked the state government to stop misleading farmers and instead it should fulfil its responsibility towards the farming community.
The minister, while responding to a supplementary question asked by TRS member K Keshav Rao, also stressed that the Centre had always been buying raw rice from Telangana as it did from Punjab.
Goyal further said the TRS government in Telangana had given in writing that it would not supply parboiled rice, but raw rice to the Food Corporation of India.
The FCI has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with all states and asked them to procure parboiled rice as per local demand and the surplus grain be supplied raw to the Central pool, the minister added.
Goyal said the Telangana Chief Minister has, however, recently written to the Centre and requested for paddy procurement in his state to be undertaken like in Punjab.
“We have said we procure rice from Telangana as we do in Punjab. Rice that we get from Punjab is as per the MoU and that grain can be sold and distributed across the country,” he said, adding that the Centre couldn’t take such a variety of rice which is not largely consumed.
He reiterated that the FCI had been taking raw rice and not paddy from the states for the last many years. “Time and again they (Telangana government) are trying to mislead, especially through MPs. It is baseless, incorrect and far from the truth,” Goyal said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...
Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...
Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...
Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted
Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years