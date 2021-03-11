Union minister Ajay Mishra’s nephew dies after tree branch falls on him in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), May 18
A nephew of Union minister Ajay Mishra died after a tree branch fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle on Wednesday, police said.
The accident occurred near Khambhar Kheda village under Kotwali police station limit of the district, they said.
Achin Mishra alias Sonu (41), a resident of Banveerpur village of Tikonia police station area, is the son of the Union minister’s elder brother, police said.
He was going to Lakhimpur in the evening when a tree branch fell on him during a storm, Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said.
Some passersby took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead, according to police.
The minister was in the news recently after his son was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3 last year, in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch
'The fire was brought under control but this morning it star...
Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation to Prez Kovind
His over five-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins wit...
With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon
India started receiving the delivery of S-400 missile defenc...
China building new bridge near Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh: Satellite imagery
Bridge is being built amid lingering standoff between Indian...
12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Gujarat's Morbi district
PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of ...