UP man mistakes stranger’s body to be father’s, cremates it

PTI

Shahjahanpur (UP), August 31

A week after a man cremated the body of his “father”, it was revealed that the latter is alive and admitted in a hospital, police said on Wednesday, adding the family cremated an unidentified person.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said, “Body of a 60-year-old unidentified man was found under Azizganj police station area on August 22. The body was sent for postmortem examination in which it was revealed that he died of natural causes. The next day one Indra Kumar of Lakhimpur Kheri reached the police station and identified the deceased as his father Rana Lal.” The body was handed over to Indra who took it to his village and cremated the body with his family as per Hindu rituals. The family was observing 13 days of mourning, police said.

On Tuesday, Indra received a phone call from a hospital that his father broke his leg in an accident and is admitted there. The family visited the hospital and found this to be true, police said.

“Indra Kumar reached the police station and informed the officials about the development. He has also given us in writing that he mistook the body as that of his elderly father’s. The matter is being looked into,” the ASP said.