UP man mistakes stranger’s body to be father’s, cremates it

Shahjahanpur (UP), August 31
A week after a man cremated the body of his “father”, it was revealed that the latter is alive and admitted in a hospital, police said on Wednesday, adding the family cremated an unidentified person.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said, “Body of a 60-year-old unidentified man was found under Azizganj police station area on August 22. The body was sent for postmortem examination in which it was revealed that he died of natural causes. The next day one Indra Kumar of Lakhimpur Kheri reached the police station and identified the deceased as his father Rana Lal.” The body was handed over to Indra who took it to his village and cremated the body with his family as per Hindu rituals. The family was observing 13 days of mourning, police said.
On Tuesday, Indra received a phone call from a hospital that his father broke his leg in an accident and is admitted there. The family visited the hospital and found this to be true, police said.
“Indra Kumar reached the police station and informed the officials about the development. He has also given us in writing that he mistook the body as that of his elderly father’s. The matter is being looked into,” the ASP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...