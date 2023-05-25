UP’s Suraj Tiwari, who lost both his legs and right arm in accident, cracks UPSC civil services exam

ANI
Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), May 25
Suraj Tiwari, a resident from Mainpuri, who lost both his legs as well as his right arm and two fingers of his left hand in a train accident didn't let his disability become a hurdle in his success and cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022.
Suraj met with a train accident at Ghaziabad's Dadri in 2017 in which he lost both of his legs and right arm.
Expressing happiness with the success of Suraj, his father Ramesh Kumar Tiwari said that his son has made him proud and his three fingers are enough to succeed.
"I am very happy today, my son has made me proud. He is very brave. His three fingers are enough to succeed," says Suraj Tiwari's father.
Meanwhile, Suraj's mother said that her son is very brave and that he has worked very hard to succeed in his life.
"My son is very brave. Suraj never gave up and worked hard to succeed in his life. He always asks his younger siblings to do hard work," says Suraj Tiwari's mother.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations results were declared on Tuesday in which four out of the first five ranks were secured by women.
Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra have secured the top four ranks, respectively in the UPSC 2022 results announced on Tuesday. Mayur Hazarika from Assam secured the All India rank 5.
A total number of 933 candidates- 613 men and 320 women- were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services, as per the official release by the department.
