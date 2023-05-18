US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 18

Nearly 15 years after ten armed terrorists attacked multiple locations in Mumbai, a court in the US has okayed the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India for his involvement in the attacks.

Rana, along with David Coleman Headley alias Daoad Gilani, another Pakistani-origin US-based terrorist, is accused of planning, scouting the locations for the attacks on November 26, 2008. Gilani is lodged in a prison in the US.

In June 2020, India filed a complaint seeking the provisional arrest of 62-year-old Rana with a view towards extradition. The Biden Administration had supported New Delhi’s request

“The Court has reviewed and considered all of the documents submitted in support of and in opposition to the Request, and has considered the arguments presented at the hearing,” Judge Jacqueline Chooljian, US Magistrate Judge of the US District Court Central District of California, said in a 48-page court order released on line on May 17 in the US.

“Based on such review and consideration and for the reasons discussed herein, the Court makes the findings set forth below, and CERTIFIES to the Secretary of State of the United States the extraditability of Rana on the charged offences that are the subject of the Request,” the judge wrote.

The judge went on to order that Rana be committed to the custody of the United States Marshal pending a final decision on extradition and surrender by the Secretary of State to India for trial of the offences as to which extradition has been granted.

The National Investigation Agency in India probing Rana’s role in the 26/11 attacks carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in 2008.

In total 166 persons had been killed by armed terrorists as attacks spread across for three days.

During court hearings, US government attorneys argued that Rana was aware that his childhood friend, Headley, was involved with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), and that by assisting Headley and affording him cover for his activities, he was supporting the terrorist organisation and its associates.

India and the United States have an extradition treaty. The judge ruled that the extradition of Rana to India is fully under the jurisdiction of the treaty.

#Canada #Mumbai #Pakistan