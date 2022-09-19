VP: Fair justice system can ensure democratic values

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 18

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar today asked the media to be extra careful while reporting about the judiciary, as he said the dignity of judges and the respect for the institution is "inviolable”.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event marking the first Justice JS Verma Memorial Lecture in Jabalpur, the Vice-President said a strong, fair and independent justice system was the safest guarantee to help democratic values blossom and flourish.

“Indisputably democracy is best nurtured when all constitutional institutions are wholly in sync and confined to their respective domain,” Dhankhar noted.

The first lecture was delivered by the Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.