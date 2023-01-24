Want to step down: Maharashtra Governor to PM

New Delhi, January 23
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said he wanted to be relieved of the gubernatorial charge and had conveyed the same to PM Narendra Modi.
Koshyari’s remarks follow a furore in the state with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders demanding his sacking over unsavoury statements about national icons from the state—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.
Koshyari had, in December, last called Shivaji Maharaj an icon of old times, and also made unfavourable references about Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.
Known to court controversies, Koshyari today tweeted, “During a recent visit of the PM to Mumbai, I conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities.” The Governor said he had always received love from the PM and hoped to receive the same in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...