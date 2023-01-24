Want to step down: Maharashtra Governor to PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 23

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said he wanted to be relieved of the gubernatorial charge and had conveyed the same to PM Narendra Modi.

Koshyari’s remarks follow a furore in the state with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders demanding his sacking over unsavoury statements about national icons from the state—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Koshyari had, in December, last called Shivaji Maharaj an icon of old times, and also made unfavourable references about Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Known to court controversies, Koshyari today tweeted, “During a recent visit of the PM to Mumbai, I conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities.” The Governor said he had always received love from the PM and hoped to receive the same in this regard.