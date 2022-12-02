'We hold drills with whomever we choose', India snubs China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

India on Thursday hit back at China’s objection to the joint Indo-US military exercise near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Uttarakhand's Auli, saying it did not give a veto to third countries on these issues. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also dismissed another Chinese objection by stating that it was wrong to say that the joint exercises were violating the 1993 and 1996 agreements with China.

“But since these were raised by the Chinese side, I must emphasise that the Chinese side needs to reflect and think about its own breach of the agreements of 1993 and 1996,” said Bagchi while responding to questions at the media briefing. “India exercises with whomever it chooses to and it does not give a veto to third countries on these issues,” he added. The 1993 agreement deals with maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC with China, while the 1996 pact was about confidence-building measures in the military field along the LAC with China.

On Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Office had said it opposed the joint Indo-US military exercises because it “violated the spirit of the two border agreements” signed between New Delhi and Beijing.

India and the US forces are holding the 18th edition of the joint military exercise “Yudh Abhyas”, about 100 km from the LAC.

Asked about the public unrest in China due to strict lockdowns to contain Covid, Bagchi said: “We would hope that humanity as a whole is able to emerge fully from Covid at the earliest. But insofar as specific Covid strategies that each country may be pursuing, I might not like to get into that. Just like to hope that we are able to come out of Covid."