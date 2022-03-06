Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 5

Exuding confidence that it would retain Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, the BJP on Saturday claimed it would do “better than expected” in Punjab.

Speaking with the media ahead of the final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, BJP chief JP Nadda said he was confident that PM Narendra Modi’s policies would translate into votes for the party. “We received a very positive response from people during campaigning,” he said.

BJP will be wiped out in UP: Congress

BJP evaded real issues. Press meet of Home Minister Shah and BJP chief Nadda directionless. Supriya Shrinate, Congress

In the fray

  • Neelkanth Tiwari Varanasi South
  • SBSP’s OP Rajbhar Zahoorabad
  • Abbas Ansari Mau Sadar

Curtains on campaign Ph-VII: polling tomorrow

54 seats | 9 UP districts

Varanasi | Azamgarh | Mau | Jaunpur | Ghazipur | Chandauli | Mirzapur | Bhadohi | Sonbhadra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP was returning to power in UP with absolute majority and that there was no “kante ki takkar (close fight with the SP).” He claimed that it was evident from the response at the PM’s rallies that the BJP would win in a big way. “We will not require anyone’s help in forming a government in UP. Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will also see BJP governments,” he claimed, asserting the PM had replaced politics of casteism, appeasement and nepotism with politics of performance.

Nadda said it was the first time that the BJP had contested 65 seats in Punjab and that the party would henceforth work towards strengthening its cadre at the booth-level. On who would form the next government in Punjab, Shah replied: “Performing better than expected also means we are in a position to form government in Punjab.”

Asked if India’s response to the Ukraine crisis had a positive impact on the elections, the Home Minister said: “An advisory was issued on February 15 and Russian-speaking teams were sent to neighbouring countries. There has been a positive impact on the elections and the country. When Modiji met evacuated students, they thanked him and wished him well in the elections.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

2
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

3
Chandigarh

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

4
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

5
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

6
Nation

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine claims ceasefire violation by Russian forces delaying Mariupol evacuation

8
Trending

When Rishi Kapoor recalled Dawood Ibrahim's men catching him at Dubai airport, then getting an invite for a house visit

9
Schools The big bang

Rogue 3-tonne piece rocket debris collides with Moon, creates crater

10
Punjab

SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Sumedh Saini in all future criminal cases

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago

Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI

It’s curtains on campaign; PM Modi, Akhilesh, Priyanka make final push

It’s curtains on campaign; PM Modi, Akhilesh, Priyanka make final push

Cities

View All

Lawmaker heads to Poland, says will arrange transport

MP Gurjeet Aujla heads to Poland, says will arrange transport for Indian students in Ukraine

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, four arrested by Amritsar police

Guru Nanak Dev University researchers find sustainable way to degrade plastic

14 more Ukraine students back safely in Amritsar; one reaches Abohar

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Living in constant fear of getting killed anytime, say medicos

Chandigarh allows private schools to give 15 pc fee waiver

Students hold protest against Canadian govt

International cricket makes a comeback at PCA stadium, Mohali

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Barely escaped death, says city youth on return from war zone

Barely escaped death, says Jalandhar youth on return from Ukraine war zone

Jalandhar youth offers free taxi service to Ukraine returnees

Training session held for counting staff in Jalandhar district

Selfie points at stinking dumps in Jalandhar

Short sagas of Partition compiled in a book

2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

2 women, labourer held for immoral trafficking in Mandi Ahmedgarh

12 booked for bid to kill schoolboy in Ludhiana

Man duped of Rs 1.5 crore in Lamborghini deal, 3 booked in Ludhiana

Ukraine crisis: It’s second life, dream come true, unbelievable, say Students

Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes ‘soft’ on officials

Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes 'soft' on officials

Dairy-shifting project of Patiala marred by politics, Congress councillors for Vigilance probe

Ukraine crisis: Get kids out of war zone first, Centre urged

Patiala: 3 held with 280-kg poppy husk

Students hold protest, seek representation for Punjab in BBMB