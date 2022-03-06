Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, March 5
Exuding confidence that it would retain Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, the BJP on Saturday claimed it would do “better than expected” in Punjab.
Speaking with the media ahead of the final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, BJP chief JP Nadda said he was confident that PM Narendra Modi’s policies would translate into votes for the party. “We received a very positive response from people during campaigning,” he said.
BJP will be wiped out in UP: Congress
BJP evaded real issues. Press meet of Home Minister Shah and BJP chief Nadda directionless. Supriya Shrinate, Congress
In the fray
- Neelkanth Tiwari Varanasi South
- SBSP’s OP Rajbhar Zahoorabad
- Abbas Ansari Mau Sadar
Curtains on campaign Ph-VII: polling tomorrow
54 seats | 9 UP districts
Varanasi | Azamgarh | Mau | Jaunpur | Ghazipur | Chandauli | Mirzapur | Bhadohi | Sonbhadra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP was returning to power in UP with absolute majority and that there was no “kante ki takkar (close fight with the SP).” He claimed that it was evident from the response at the PM’s rallies that the BJP would win in a big way. “We will not require anyone’s help in forming a government in UP. Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will also see BJP governments,” he claimed, asserting the PM had replaced politics of casteism, appeasement and nepotism with politics of performance.
Nadda said it was the first time that the BJP had contested 65 seats in Punjab and that the party would henceforth work towards strengthening its cadre at the booth-level. On who would form the next government in Punjab, Shah replied: “Performing better than expected also means we are in a position to form government in Punjab.”
Asked if India’s response to the Ukraine crisis had a positive impact on the elections, the Home Minister said: “An advisory was issued on February 15 and Russian-speaking teams were sent to neighbouring countries. There has been a positive impact on the elections and the country. When Modiji met evacuated students, they thanked him and wished him well in the elections.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago
Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases
Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI