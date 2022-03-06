Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 5

Exuding confidence that it would retain Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, the BJP on Saturday claimed it would do “better than expected” in Punjab.

Speaking with the media ahead of the final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, BJP chief JP Nadda said he was confident that PM Narendra Modi’s policies would translate into votes for the party. “We received a very positive response from people during campaigning,” he said.

BJP will be wiped out in UP: Congress BJP evaded real issues. Press meet of Home Minister Shah and BJP chief Nadda directionless. Supriya Shrinate, Congress In the fray Neelkanth Tiwari Varanasi South

SBSP’s OP Rajbhar Zahoorabad

Abbas Ansari Mau Sadar Curtains on campaign Ph-VII: polling tomorrow 54 seats | 9 UP districts Varanasi | Azamgarh | Mau | Jaunpur | Ghazipur | Chandauli | Mirzapur | Bhadohi | Sonbhadra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP was returning to power in UP with absolute majority and that there was no “kante ki takkar (close fight with the SP).” He claimed that it was evident from the response at the PM’s rallies that the BJP would win in a big way. “We will not require anyone’s help in forming a government in UP. Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will also see BJP governments,” he claimed, asserting the PM had replaced politics of casteism, appeasement and nepotism with politics of performance.

Nadda said it was the first time that the BJP had contested 65 seats in Punjab and that the party would henceforth work towards strengthening its cadre at the booth-level. On who would form the next government in Punjab, Shah replied: “Performing better than expected also means we are in a position to form government in Punjab.”

Asked if India’s response to the Ukraine crisis had a positive impact on the elections, the Home Minister said: “An advisory was issued on February 15 and Russian-speaking teams were sent to neighbouring countries. There has been a positive impact on the elections and the country. When Modiji met evacuated students, they thanked him and wished him well in the elections.”