Won't renounce use of force to unify Taiwan: Chinese President Xi Jinping at CPC Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Ocotober 16

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China would “not renounce the use of force” and take all necessary measures to stop all “separatist movements’’ in Taiwan to unify it with the mainland.

No India mention Making no mention of China’s border tensions with India, Xi said China strived to enhance “friendly ties, mutual trust and converging interests with its neighbours.” He also said China was working to ensure cooperation mechanisms, such as BRICS and the SCO, and had a greater say in global affairs.

He was speaking on the opening day of the once-in-five-years Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which is expected to anoint him for a third five-year term as President.

Addressing a gathering of over 2,300 party delegates at the imposing Great Hall of the People near the Tiananmen Square, Xi focused on security and policy priorities, such as securing food and energy supplies and supply chains and protecting personal information. On security, Xi said the military would be modernised to “world-class standards” to protect sovereignty, security and developmental interests. Xi earned the biggest applause when he reiterated his opposition to Taiwan’s independence. Poised to break the Deng consensus on two five-year terms for the President, Xi signalled that he had the consensus of the elders for a third term. All retired former leaders were seated in the front row along with Xi and Premier Li Keqiang. Among them were Xi’s predecessor Hu Jintao and mentor Song Ping.

In an indication that the domestic narrative in China would also focus on security besides development, Xi said: “We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification but we will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary. This is directed solely at the interference by outside forces and the few separatists seeking Taiwan’s independence.’’

Making no mention of China’s border tensions with India, Xi said China strived to enhance “friendly ties, mutual trust and converging interests with its neighbours.” He also said China was working to ensure cooperation mechanisms, such as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), had a greater say in global affairs. India is a member of both organisations.

#China #taiwan #xi jinping