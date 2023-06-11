 Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi : The Tribune India

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia at a ‘panchayat’ in Sonepat on Saturday. PTI



PTI

If no resolution, grapplers won’t attend asian games

Fissures? Sakshi, bajrang differ on ‘missing’ vinesh

Vinayak Padmadeo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Days after they temporarily suspended their agitation, the protesting wrestlers alleged on Saturday that WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was using his influence to pressure the seven women grapplers, who had accused him of sexual harassment, to withdraw their complaints or retract from statements.

Bajrang getting calls

The minor’s father was under pressure. Bajrang too is getting calls bik jao, toot jao (take bribe, end protest). Wrong narratives are being set (by media). It breaks our hearts. That’s why we said first arrest him (WFI chief) and then investigate. If he is in custody, he can’t pressurise us. Till he is out, an atmosphere of terror will remain. Sakshi Malik

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik said efforts were being made to “break” them. “It’s proved, the statements were recorded under Sections 161 and 164 and these changed. We can’t understand why,” asked Sakshi, referring to the withdrawal of sexual harassment charges by a minor, who is one of the seven complainants in the two FIRs lodged with the Delhi Police. Brij Bhushan has denied the allegations on several occasions. Sakshi said they would not compete in Asian Games until a “resolution” came out in the case. “You can’t understand the mental agony we are going through daily,” she said. The government had assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet would be filed against the Wrestling Federation of India chief by June 15 and elections to the WFI would be held by the month-end, following which they had halted their protest.

At a ‘panchayat’ called in Sonepat today to apprise their supporters of the talks they had with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, the wrestlers threatened to resume their stir if “strong action” was not taken against Brij Bhushan by June 15. Bajrang insisted that no politics was involved in their protest. Speaking to The Tribune, Jitendra Kinha, a close associate of Bajrang, said, “We have seen what happened to the POCSO complainant. Her father has gone on record to say he and his family have been pressured. They have changed their statements.... Sakshi too has been getting calls for a compromise.”

Kinha said if the chargesheet was not strong enough to arrest the WFI chief, a BJP MP, they would resume their protest with the help of khaps and other organisations. While most of the representatives agreed with the wrestlers, there were a few who questioned them on their meetings — first with Home Minister Amit Shah and then the Sports Minister.

Baliyan khap leader and Bhartiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait and his national spokesperson-brother Rakesh Tikait skipped the meeting, so did wrestler Vinesh Phogat, a prominent face of the protest. “Some of us had doubts after their meetings with Shah and Anurag… things are clear now. Bajrang clarified they have not sold themselves, and that the protest will restart with equal vigour if a strong chargesheet isn’t filed,” said Surinder Singh Solanki, the head of Palam 360 Khap.

Asked about Vinesh, who was not part of the discussions with Anurag too, both Bajrang and Sakshi gave different answers. “Let me tell you that Sakshi, Bajrang and Vinesh are one. Vinesh is handling the legal issue... there are lots of other works as well. Rumours are being spread we are stepping back. We are one, we are united,” said Sakshi.

Bajrang said, “Vinesh is unwell and that’s why she is not here today.” Both Bajrang and Sakshi criticised the Delhi Police for taking one of the victims to WFI office in New Delhi when Brij BHushan was also present on the premises. “How fair is that you take a girl there to re-create the scene when that man is there inside? You can understand the mental pressure she would have felt,” said Bajrang.

A few media outlets suggested that the wrestler reached the WFI office to work out a compromise and Sakshi denounced it. “I request not to spread wrong news. We are getting support, do not mislead. We are working hard, we break every day. Then we lift our spirits. If you can’t support us, at least don’t spread wrong information,” she concluded. (With inputs)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Canada Government puts on hold Indian students' deportation

3
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

4
Punjab

Punjab cadet bags top honours at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

5
Haryana

Victims are being pressurised; we will resume stir if no action is taken by June 15: Protesting wrestlers

6
Punjab

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

7
Entertainment

'Known for womanising': Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor for 'Ramayana' casting, calls him 'skinny white rat'

8
Sports

WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia’s way as India need another 280 to win

9
Nation

World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' worth whopping Rs 2.75 lakh per kg showcased in West Bengal's Siliguri

10
Nation

‘Biparjoy’ likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in 12 hours, may spare Gujarat: IMD

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...


Cities

View All

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DC inspects flood control works

Works of 10 women artists on display at city art gallery

Three snatchers nabbed; stolen scooter recovered

KCW student wins athletics gold

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

130 mobiles stolen from parcels, 4 held in Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Cops attacked, 8 arrested

Two held for molesting, assaulting woman in Chandigarh

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up

Fire breaks out in Delhi market, no casualties

85-year-old man killed in fire at Delhi flat

Man arrested for threatening Delhi woman

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Minorities panel for disciplinary action against Phagwara DSP

3 members of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Rama Mandi

7 booked for cheating people on pretext of sending them abroad

4,500 students take part in convention on architecture

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

Civil Surgeon orders audit of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana

People told about healthy dietary practices at camp

Food safety key to achieve SDGs: Expert

Driver decamps with Rs 1.12 lakh, booked

Student’s death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Student's death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Farmer union continues protest outside PSPCL office in Patiala

Monthly garden theatre movement completes 250th performance

One dies as trucks collide