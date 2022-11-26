141 units of blood collected at camp

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 25

Government Mohindra College organised a blood donation camp here today. As many as 141 units of blood were collected during the camp which was dedicated to the martyrdom of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib.

College students, including volunteers of NSS, NCC, Red Ribbon Club and Red Cross enthusiastically participated in the event. Dr Parminder Singh, Principal State College of Education, was the chief guest on the occasion. He inaugurated the camp and honoured the blood donors with badges and certificates. Speaking on the occasion, he termed blood donation as ‘selfless service to humanity.’

College Principal Dr Simrat Kaur highlighted the ongoing college co-curricular activities aimed at all round development of the personality of the students.