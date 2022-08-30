2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Patiala, August 29
The Rajpura police have arrested two persons and recovered 3 kg of opium, and Rs 8 lakh in cash from their possession. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar.
Police officials said the Rajpura CIA in-charge, GS Sikand, along with sub-inspectors Prianshu Singh and Balbir Singh, were on duty near Midway Dhaba. They stopped a vehicle, said officials. During checking, 3 kg of opium and Rs 8 lakh drug money was recovered from the possession of vehicle occupants Ajay Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, both brothers, residents of Prem Singh Colony in Rajpura, officials added.
Officials said a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the two accused. The accused were presented in a court, which sent them to one-day police remand.
