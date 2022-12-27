2 Patiala schools fined for collection of excess fee

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 27

The Patiala fee regulatory body fined two private schools here for violating the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Un-aided Educational Institutions Act.

The body directed the schools to refund the excess fee collected from students and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on the schools, respectively.

Officials at the District Education Office said the two schools -- Ryan International School, Urban Estate Phase-2, and KSB World School here -- have been fined for violation of the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Un-aided Educational Institutions Act.

They said the action was initiated after the fee regulatory body received complaints regarding the same.

The body carried out inspections of the schools and found anomalies. The schools were issued notices. But the fines were imposed after they failed to provide a valid reason for the same.

"They were found to have collected excess fee from students by bypassing the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Un-aided Educational Institutions Act during session 2022-2023. The two schools have been fined Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. They have also been directed to refund the excess fee to the students within a week," the office pointed out.

