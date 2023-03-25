5 cellphones seized from jail

Patiala, March 24
During a checking drive, officials at the Central Jail today seized five mobile phones from four inmates and a toilet on the premises.
An assistant superintendent at the jail informed the police that the officials had seized a mobile phone, a SIM card and a battery from an inmate, identified as Gagandeep Singh.
The officials also seized one mobile phone each from inmates Shankar Singla, Ranjit Singh and Krishan Kumar. Another cellphone was found in a toilet on the jail premises.
A case under Section 52A of the Prisons Act has been registered at the Tripuri police station against the four inmates and an unidentified person.
