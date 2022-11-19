Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations

Patiala, November 18
During an anti-dengue drive today, the Health Department detected dengue larvae at 209 sites in the district. The larvae were immediately destroyed by the health staff.
Around 32,498 households were inspected by the health. An official said the anti-dengue drive was carried out in Guru Nanak Nagar, Hira Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Anand Nagar and areas near the Safabadi gate.
Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said, “Though there is a decline in the number of dengue larvae, adult mosquitoes are still active. Therefore, people should take preventive measures such as using mosquito repellent, wearing full sleeve clothes and using mosquito nets while sleeping.”
He added that the breaute index reading was around 1.23 in the district, which is far below the danger mark of five. The breaute index indicates the breeding sources found per 1,000 houses.
Dr Varinder said 33 dengue patients were currently admitted in various private and government hospitals. “Though the situation is under control, people should not take it lightly and must get themselves tested if they have any dengue-related symptoms.”
Meanwhile, the district on Friday reported 28 fresh cases, taking the tally to 772. Of the fresh cases, 19 were from the urban belt and nine from the rural belt. So far, two people from the district have died of the disease.
