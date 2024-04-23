Bar Association holds blood donation camp

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 22
The District Bar Association (DBA) organised a blood donation camp at the Bar Room today. District Sessions Judge Arun Gupta inaugurated the camp, and a team of doctors led by Dr Praveen from the Blood Bank of the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital collected about 50 units of blood.
Addressing the gathering, the District Sessions Judge appreciated the efforts of the DBA members. He said everyone should come forward to donate blood, as it would help save precious lives.
