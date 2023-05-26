City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 25

The Patiala administration has appealed to the city residents to update their Aadhaar information. Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Gurpreet Singh Thind said, “The government has initiated an exercise to strengthen citizens’ Aadhaar by updating their latest Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents.”

Chairing a review meeting, Thind said the residents who enrolled for Aadhaar before 2015 need to get their documents updated. “Residents should update their Aadhaar by uploading supportive documents i.e. latest Proof of Identity (POI)/Proof of Address (POA) documents at the nearest Aadhaar centres,” a statement issued by the ADC office stated.

Thind said the residents need to revalidate their information even if there is no change in their demographic data. “. If a mobile number is registered in Aadhaar, the resident can also avail of this service online by logging in at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/,” he added.

The ADC observed that the Aadhaar has emerged as the most widely accepted proof of identity, with provisions to identify a resident through biometric authentication. It is being used to avail numerous government services and benefits.