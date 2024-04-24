Earth Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 23

DAV Public School celebrated Earth Day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of protecting our planet.

A plethora of activities, including paper plate, crown making activity, wall hanging, quotation writing, stone painting, badge making, poster making, fresh flower arrangement and rangoli making, were conducted by the department of science to mark the day. All activities highlighted the theme of Earth Day -2024, “Planet Vs Plastic”.

“Threats to our mother earth” was played under the guidance of Ishpreet Kaur.

