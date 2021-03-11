Patiala: Ensure availability of senior doc in emergency wing 24X7, HODs told

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, May 13

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Government Rajindra Hospital has ordered all heads of departments (HoDs) to ensure that a senior resident (SR) is available at the emergency wing 24x7.

If any SR is found absent from the duty, concerned head of the department would be responsible, reads the order. The order came after Medical Education Minister Dr Vijay Singla had visited the emergency wing on Thursday.

It is worth noting that emergency wing of the hospital — supposedly due to the lack of proper monitoring by the people at helm — is only being managed by junior residents (JRs). A senior resident or consultant is available ‘On Call’ only. Tribune discovered that at time MBBS interns runs the emergency.

The hospital administration was exposed when the injured in violent clash between two groups on April 29, near Kali Mata Mandir, were rushed to the hospital and no JR and SR posted on EMO duty was available.

Purchase medicines for emergency wing

The Medical Education Minister is said to have directed the hospital administration to purchase all medicines required for the emergency wing within next couple of days.

It has been learnt that emergency wing of the hospital is running without sufficient medicines. Besides, the hospital administration has been asked by the minister to renovate the emergency wing at the earliest.