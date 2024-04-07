Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 6
The Mullepur police arrested a man and recovered 10 gm of smack from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Charnarthal village in the district.
ASI Balkar Singh said the police had laid a naka near the Bhakra canal bridge at Chanarthal. Cops at the naka notice a man retreating soon after seeing them. The suspect was nabbed and his search led to recovery of 10 gm smack.
The cop said the police would investigate the source of the drug and whether it was meant for sale or self-consumption. He said the police had registered a case against the suspect under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
