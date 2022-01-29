Follow Election Commission guidelines on use of digital vans: Patiala DC

Patiala, January 28
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Sandeep Hans today said that all political parties and their candidates should follow the Election Commission guidelines on the use of digital and video vans for campaigning. He said the party candidates were required not to campaign with the digital vans without pre-certification. He directed the returning officers in various constituencies to ensure action against those found violating the norms.
Sandeep Hans said for election campaign it was necessary for the owner of digital van to get a certificate from the concerned transport nodal officer under the Motor Vehicle Act. He said that expenditure being incurred on the use of such vans would be added to the list of expenditure of the political party which would be submitted to the Election Commission of India. He said, “The vans can be used from 8 am and 8 pm only and can’t be used for roadshows and rallies.”
