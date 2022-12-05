Four of gang arrested for theft at six shops in Patiala

Patiala, December 4
The police and the CIA officials have arrested four members of a gang involved in cases of theft. The four have been identified as Akash, Golu Singh, alias Siva; Malkit Singh, alias Actor; and Sunny, alias Mota.
The officials said the four suspects had stolen goods from more than six shops during the night.
The police have registered a case at the Sanour station under Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC. Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the police officials also seized weapons and a motorcycle from their possession. He said a number of police cases have already been registered against them. “We will inquire into more cases during their police remand,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rocked by protests, Iran disbands morality police
No such confirmation from Interior Ministry | Protesters cal...
China setting up military base in Indo-Pacific region
Beijing is considering military bases in several nations
Terror outfit lists 56 Kashmiri Pandits, vows to continue attacks
Probe info breach, step up security, BJP urges UT administr...