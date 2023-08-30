Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 29

The police today claimed to have cracked the murder of a woman, who was strangled and later given some poisonous substance, with the arrest of her brother-in-law. The woman was done to death on Sunday, while the suspect was arrested yesterday.

According to SSP Varun Sharma, the victim, identified as Sunita Rani (44), was brought to the Civil Hospital in Nabha on August 27 evening where she was declared dead. Following specific leads, the Nabha Kotwali police arrested Sanjiv Kumar.

The SSP said on August 27, Kotwali Nabha SHO Harry Boparai got information that Sunita Rani, wife of Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kartarpura Mohalla, was admitted to hospital with grievous injuries and after consuming some poisonous substance. “The victim’s son, Ash Kumar, suspected the role of his own uncle,” said Varun Sharma. “The police team managed to arrest Sanjiv Kumar, who had fled the crime scene, on Monday,” he added.

The SSP said Sanjiv had confessed during preliminary questioning that he had killed his brother’s wife by allegedly stabbing her with a knife and later strangling her. “He did not finish here and also put some poisonous powder in her mouth to kill her. He committed this crime as he believed that his sister-in-law was having an illicit relationship with someone,” he added.

The SSP said the complainant in the case alleged that Sunita Rani had given some money to the accused, who had refused to return the same and therefore he perpetrated this crime. “We will interrogate the accused and ascertain the real reason behind the crime,” said the police, adding that blood stained clothes of the accused and the knife used in the crime have been recovered.