Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 17

The protesting students and faculty members of Punjabi University got support from various mazdoor unions, who reached the campus in their support today. The students and staff have been protesting for the past five days in support of their demand of grants from the state government.

The protesters were joined by mazdoor union leaders such as Balwinder Singh of Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union, Dharampal Seel of All India Kisan Sabha, Balvir Singh of Punjab Kisan Union and Tarsem Lal of Jamhoori Adhikar Sabha in their protest. The leaders said they supported the demands of the students and faculty members.

The leaders alleged that the state government’s failure to issue a written document regarding the assurance to provide a yearly of Rs 360 crore to the university showed that it would backtrack on its promise. “Even after five days of protest, the government has failed to discuss the matter with the protesters,” Balwinder said.