MLA Rai reviews canal repair work

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 6

MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai today reviewed the repair work of Bhakra canal at Chanarthal village in the district.

The Irrigation Department started the work after there was a breach in the canal. Residents had raised a hue and cry apprehending loss of life and property if the breach widened. The MLA expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work and assured people that there was no need to fear.

#Fatehgarh Sahib