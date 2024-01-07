Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 6

Nabha city residents today held a cycle rally in support of villages adversely affected by the city’s untreated sewage disposal in the rainwater drain at Kartar Colony, which further assimilates into the pond at Dulladdi village and contaminates groundwater.

Last month, the Nabha SDM had submitted a report to the Local Bodies Department that the sewage disposal was causing various diseases in some villages, including Dulladdi, Kartar Colony being the worst-hit.

The rally started from Patiala gate and reached Lions Club via city markets. The rally also highlighted high consumption of groundwater in the urban dwelling design.

It was pointed out that a population of 75,000 extracts 20 million litres of water from ground, a majority of which is used in disposal of sewage. This was the reason that a sewage treatment plant of 12 million litres per day capacity was set up at Nabha on the directions of the National Green Tribunal, said Gurmeet Singh, a local and coordinator of the rally.

The cycle rally was held to at least inform the city residents that it was their sewage that was troubling villagers, said Mohit, a resident.

At Lions Club, leaders from all parties were called to address people on the issue. Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharmsot and SAD leader Makhan Singh Lalka among others agreed that the issue must be resolved at the earliest.

Nabha MLA Dev Mann said the government was bringing a project to utilise canal water for domestic use so as to minimise the dependence on groundwater. He said the issue of sewage disposal had already been taken up and soon funds would be released to connect the Kartar Colony sewage disposal to the sewage treatment plant.

