Patiala clash: Court sends main accused to 14-day judicial custody

Two groups had clashed on April 29 over an anti-Khalistan march

Patiala clash: Court sends main accused to 14-day judicial custody

The clash had taken place outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala on April 29. PTI Photo

PTI

Patiala, May 9

A court in Patiala sent Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main accused in the Patiala clash, to judicial custody for 14 days, said officials on Monday. The police remand of Parwana was ending on Monday.

Two groups had clashed on April 29 over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

The clash had taken place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) began a "Khalistan Murdabad March".

Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event. Four people were injured in the incident. Police had registered six FIRs in the matter.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

2
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don’t read too much into meeting, says AAP

4
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

5
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

6
J & K

Archaeological Survey of India fumes as Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha holds prayers at J-K's Martand Sun temple

7
Punjab

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

8
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

9
Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

10
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to covid victim driver's family

Don't Miss

View All
Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Top News

Blast at Intelligence Bureau office in Mohali

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

Police say no damage reported; forensic experts called in

Lanka crisis: Ruling party MP among 3 found dead; properties torched as anti and pro-government protesters clash

Lanka crisis: Ruling party MP among 3 found dead; properties torched as anti and pro-government protesters clash

Law-and-order situation goes out of hand as properties owned...

Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa steps down

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

Sri Lanka currently in the throes of unprecedented economic ...

Ready to re-examine, reconsider sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court

Ready to re-examine, reconsider sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit Centre said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive: Army Chief

China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive: Army Chief

Restoring trust at LAC not one way affair, says General Mano...

Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

Blast at Intelligence Bureau office in Mohali

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

Want to protect life, livelihood, but not like this: Supreme Court on plea against Shaheen Bagh demolition

Delhi court acquits five LeT members, including Pak resident, in terror case

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Sex determination can't be trivialised, shown routinely, Delhi High Court

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's cyber cell receiving over 100 plaints/month

Act strictly against heavy vehicles flouting norms: CP Jalandhar

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Hardeep Singh cremated with full military honours

No relief for former MLA Simarjit Bains in rape case; HC adjourns hearing

No relief for former MLA Simarjit Bains in rape case; HC adjourns hearing

Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Servants steal 40-tola gold, Rs 4.35L from retd AIG's house in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Tailor booked for sacrilege bid at Sarabha village gurdwara in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals make fake FB profile of MLA, demand money

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Dues pending, free bus travel takes Punjab Govt on Rs 114 crore ride

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Patiala: Monthly theatre episode held