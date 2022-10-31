Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 30

Planned in August after directions from the National Green Tribunal, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to begin its project of cleaning city roads with sweeping machines.

The Centre had allocated funds worth Rs 3.19 crore to the MC for implementing the project, which is aimed at reducing dust particles in the environment. Of the allocated amount, Rs 2.59 crore were received in August this year.

As per the devised plan, a 224-km long stretch of road was to be cleaned by two sweeping machines working simultaneously for 26 days a month.

A city resident said, “The MC had devised and submitted a plan for which it received funds from the Central Government, but the project has not begun yet. This is while there is a high concentration of dust particles in the environment.”

A Health Department official said a plan had been prepared and submitted to senior officials. “The MC is carrying out a tender process for the same,” he said.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We had floated the tender twice but did not get applicants and now we have issued it for the third time. We will ensure that the company that is allocated the tender provides two sweeping machines. It will also need to provide services of operations and maintenance for five years.”