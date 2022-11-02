Patiala: Water samples of six health centres fail test

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 1

In a major embarrassment to the Health Department, water samples of six of its own health centres have failed the potability test. Lab reports revealed bacterial contamination in the water and that it was ‘not fit for human consumption.’

The six centres are Nabha and Rajpura Civil Hospitals, Government Dispensary, Manjauli, Rajpura Urban Primary Health Centre, Primary Health Centre (PHC), Aajnauda Kalan, and PHC Kalonmajra.

A Health Department official said after they failed the quality test, the six health centres were immediately asked to take remedial steps to ensure safe drinking water.

The department had collected the water samples during a random sampling under a programme to ensure quality health facilities to the patients.

Samana Civil Hospital had recently failed the quality test.

Around 15 health institutions in the district have been inspected so far. Of the 15, water samples of seven of them have failed the quality test.

The Health Department has issued directions to all health institutions in the district to ensure safe drinking water.

After taking corrective measures, water samples of some of these centres were again sent for the test. Nabha and Rajpura Civil Hospitals passed the test.