PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on ASI for power theft at house in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala May 11

A Punjab Police official was caught on the wrong foot after an inspection team of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) allegedly found him stealing power at his residence here today. The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) residing in the Sarabha Nagar area has been slapped with a fine of Rs 55,000 by the authorities.

A spokesman of the PSPCL said the enforcement teams carried out checking of specific residences in Patiala. During checking, Gurbaj Singh Cheema, a police official, was allegedly caught indulging in power theft (direct kundi) via underground wires.

“An amount of Rs 55,000 penalty has been charged for the violation and the cable used in power theft has been seized. The consumer has been directed to deposit the amount and intimation has been sent to the anti-power theft police station as per the Electricity Act 2003”, said the PSPCL spokesperson.

As per instructions of higher authorities, strict action will be taken against any person found involved in such cases. The PSPCL has appealed all consumers to help the corporation in controlling the menace of electricity theft by providing information about theft of power in the state. Anyone consumer/citizen can give feedback about theft of electricity on WhatsApp number 96461-75770. The PSPCL has assured that their identity will not be disclosed.