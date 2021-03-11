Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor meets Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 23

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit today to apprise him of the financial and administrative state of the university. University officials said the VC discussed initiatives and continuous activities being carried out by the university in various fields. “Along with current financial condition of the university, the Governor was also apprised of various initiatives being taken by the university to continue teaching and research activities and to maintain its standard despite the financial crisis”, they said.

The officials said the Governor assured all support and co-operation to the university.