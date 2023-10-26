Punjabi varsity students stage protest over death of professor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 25

Students of Punjabi University held a protest on the campus today seeking justice for a member of the 1158 Assistant Professor and Librarian Front, Prof Balwinder Kaur, who recently ended her life by jumping into a canal. The protesting students were joined by a few members of the front as well.

The protest was organised by students associated with the Student Federation of India (SFI), Punjab Students’ Union (PSU) Lalkar and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF). The students said they were agitated over the death of the front member and wanted the state government to oust higher Education Minister Harjot Bains.

One of the protesting students said, “The state government is responsible for the untimely death of the front member. The assistant professor was protesting as part of the 1158 Assistant Professors Union, demanding the issuance of appointment letters and joining on duty, which had earlier been affected after this matter reached court.”

“We want the state government to complete the ongoing recruitment process and begin new recruitment in the state. Education Minister Harjot Bains has been mentioned in the suicide note of the deceased, and he should be removed immediately,” added the student.

#Punjabi University Patiala