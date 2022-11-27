Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 26

The Government College for Girls (GCG) Patiala on Saturday observed the Constitution Day with handsome participation of students and teachers.

Pooja Bansal, professor, Department of Political science, said a quiz on the Indian Constitution was organised by the department. The quiz was based on the history of drafting of the Constitution, its working and various other aspects.

On this occasion, Prof Sham Sunder Sharma said the constitution was a document which explains the relationship between government and people. He also informed that constitution was a well thought out document prepared by constituent assembly but the subsequent governments have failed it by making poor implementation of this communication.

Students were administered the oath of the Constitution and students and teachers had taken the pledge that they would study the constitution and they would make all out efforts to educate the people regarding the working of this constitution .