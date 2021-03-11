Rajpura man arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Patiala, May 19
The Rajpura police have arrested a man for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of people. The suspect has been identified as Satish Kumar of Gau Sewa Dal, Rajpura. SHO City Harmanpreet Singh said Satish was presented in a court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.
The SHO said a matter of land ownership was pending at the court of SDM Rajpura for which he had called both the contending parties for a hearing recently. He said Satish was arrested on the suspicion of spreading inflammatory messages on social media and hurting religious sentiments.
The SHO said the police had registered a case against Satish under Section 153 A1B of the IPC.
Mukhwinder Singh Chhina,IG, Patiala Zone, said no one would be allowed to spread inflammatory messages and hurt sentiments of people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term
Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi seeks a few weeks' time...
India slams Pakistan for 'unwarranted remarks' after FM Bilawal rakes up Kashmir at UN Security Council
India's response comes after Bilawal rakes up the issue of J...