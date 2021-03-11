Rajpura man arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 19

The Rajpura police have arrested a man for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of people. The suspect has been identified as Satish Kumar of Gau Sewa Dal, Rajpura. SHO City Harmanpreet Singh said Satish was presented in a court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

The SHO said a matter of land ownership was pending at the court of SDM Rajpura for which he had called both the contending parties for a hearing recently. He said Satish was arrested on the suspicion of spreading inflammatory messages on social media and hurting religious sentiments.

The SHO said the police had registered a case against Satish under Section 153 A1B of the IPC.

Mukhwinder Singh Chhina,IG, Patiala Zone, said no one would be allowed to spread inflammatory messages and hurt sentiments of people.